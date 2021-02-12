ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $25,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $591.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.