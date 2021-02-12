Aspiriant LLC Sells 114 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 49,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,230.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,197.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

