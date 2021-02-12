Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.47% of TimkenSteel worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,526 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 867.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

