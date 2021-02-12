AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,319.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 13,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $327,665.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 472,491 shares in the company, valued at $11,708,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $328,312.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,420 shares of company stock worth $8,595,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 33.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

