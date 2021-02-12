Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) Insider Sells £58,319.40 in Stock

Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Jayne Cottam purchased 201 shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($194.33).

On Monday, December 7th, Jayne Cottam acquired 204 shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.56).

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47. Assura Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Assura Plc (AGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

About Assura Plc (AGR.L)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

