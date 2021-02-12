Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 155.8% in January

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, an increase of 155.8% from the January 14th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

