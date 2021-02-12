ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 66.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.