ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.70

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.70 and traded as high as $38.70. ATCO shares last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 253,433 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

