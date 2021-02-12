Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.42

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 2666893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

