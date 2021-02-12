Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $41.16 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.