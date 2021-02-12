Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the January 14th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ATLS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Atlas Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.

