Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the January 14th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS ATLS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Atlas Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Atlas Energy Group Company Profile
