Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.93.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atmos Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

