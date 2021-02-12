Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price was up 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 31,316,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 38,560,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 561.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,320 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

