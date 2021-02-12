Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the January 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.0 days.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

