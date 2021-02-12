Auctus Achieves Market Cap of $9.29 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Auctus has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $29,288.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $536.04 or 0.01128484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00057101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006349 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.58 or 0.05803249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00027561 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019377 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,340,060 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.