Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 56.6% Over Last Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and $6.82 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00061627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00280123 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00081570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00092204 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066281 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

