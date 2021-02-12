Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) (LON:AUK) Trading 3.1% Higher

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) (LON:AUK)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 298,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 135,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.73 million and a PE ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.61.

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) Company Profile (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architectural design; interior design; master planning; executive architecture; related engineering services; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

