Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of AUUMF opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Aumann has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.32.
Aumann Company Profile
