Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AUUMF opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Aumann has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.32.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

