Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.48. Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 488,037 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £13.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

About Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

