AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of AULRF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $24.00.
About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.