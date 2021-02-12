Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.49.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.21. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -0.55.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$190,071.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

