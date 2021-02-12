Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Shares Gap Down to $18.31

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $16.69. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 1,520,701 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.21.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$190,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

