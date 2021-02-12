Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.57. 2,133,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,415,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

