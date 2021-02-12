Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) were down 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 5,603,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,962,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $707.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.26% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

