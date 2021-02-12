Aurora Price Up 39.5% Over Last 7 Days (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $23.48 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.29 or 0.01119362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006292 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.30 or 0.05737872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019555 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

