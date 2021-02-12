Auroracoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $3,933.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded 67.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

