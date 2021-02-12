Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Update

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AIAGY opened at $40.00 on Friday. Aurubis has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIAGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Aurubis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

