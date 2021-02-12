Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $244.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $245.92. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

