Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.26 and last traded at $136.15. 499,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 726,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 76.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

