AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. AutoNation comprises about 1.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of AutoNation worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,288 shares of company stock worth $10,594,559. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,906. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $79.63.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

