Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 34.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $756,994.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 362.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

