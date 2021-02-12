Avalanche Price Tops $50.39 (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.88 billion and $659.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.39 or 0.00105385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 205.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00061602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00281409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00080558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00092730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.72 or 1.00467683 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00064223 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

