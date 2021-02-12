AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 19.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $178.93 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

