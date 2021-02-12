Avanos Medical (AVNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Avanos Medical to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

