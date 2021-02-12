Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $334.58 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $335.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.02.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

