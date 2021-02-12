Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $95.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.