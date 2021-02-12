Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $314.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $318.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.