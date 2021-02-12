Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

CSCO opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.