Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 10,938 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.47% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445,902 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 598,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 396,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 115,441 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,412,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 335,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

