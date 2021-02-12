Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 747,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $200.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.