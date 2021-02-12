Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 8,076 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 84.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE MO opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

