Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Avaya in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Avaya’s FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVYA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

AVYA stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 28,311.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

