Avidian Gold Corp. (AVG.V) (CVE:AVG) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Avidian Gold Corp. (AVG.V) (CVE:AVG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.23. Avidian Gold Corp. (AVG.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 28,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$26.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

About Avidian Gold Corp. (AVG.V) (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada; and the Fish Creek gold property situated in Alaska, the United States.

