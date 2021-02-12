Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Down 56.1% in January

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the January 14th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGR opened at $1.87 on Friday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Avinger from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

