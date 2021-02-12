Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Shares Gap Up to $3,180.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3,180.00, but opened at $3,300.00. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) shares last traded at $3,115.00, with a volume of 6,220 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,270.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,759.37. The company has a market cap of £964.82 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 6.12%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,173 ($54.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,259.50 ($8,178.08). Also, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($39.98) per share, for a total transaction of £91,800 ($119,937.29). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,174 shares of company stock worth $9,886,230.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

