Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $1.78 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $74.97 million and approximately $25.57 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 87.3% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.71 or 0.01101762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006431 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.23 or 0.05792070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019752 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.