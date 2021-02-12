Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Reaches $73.55 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 52.1% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $73.55 million and approximately $23.12 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00003642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.01085618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.89 or 0.05499093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00027900 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.