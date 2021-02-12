AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 195.9% from the January 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AXIM opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company's NeuCovix is the rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.