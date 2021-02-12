Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 40%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) (CVE:AAZ) rose 40% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 4,303,872 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 1,435,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

