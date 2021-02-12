AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Up 169.8% in January

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 169.8% from the January 14th total of 937,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). Equities analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

